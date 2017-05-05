Public discussions on ''I am'' and ''I have the honor'' projects kick off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. - Defense Minster of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on Friday met with the members of the Armenian Public Council within the framework of the public discussions initiated during the conference ''Nation-army 2017.''
Sargsyan presented the details of ''I am'' and ''I have the honor'' projects to the meeting participants. He familiarized the Public Council members with the opportunities provided by the projects, as well as conditions and privileges of the compulsory and contract services.
The defense minister also responded to the questions of the Public Council members, getting familiarized with their proposals. Sarsgyan stressed that the ''I am'' and ''I have the honor'' projects will be discussed with the representatives of educational institutions, public organizations and parliamentary factions in order to later introduce them in the National Assembly.