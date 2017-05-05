News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 06
USD
484.77
EUR
531.16
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
531.16
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
ARF-D: Coalition agreement with Armenia ruling party will be signed after May holidays
22:55, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The coalition agreement with the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will be signed after the May holidays, member of ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Aghvan Vardanyan, told journalists on Friday.

According to him, the issues the country faces are various: they relate to security, economics and social insurance. The party has specialists in various spheres, who will continue the work in the new parliament, Vardanyan added.

He also noted that the rumors on that Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has controversies with ARF-D are absolutely groundless.  ''We will sign a coalition agreement and discuss our future actions. Apparently, ARF-D will maintain its independence. We will ourselves decide the level and format of our participation,'' Vardanyan said.

Asked whether ARF-D will maintain three ministerial portfolios and whether they will remain the same (education, territorial administration and nature preservation), Vardanyan advised to have patience. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news