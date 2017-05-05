News
Kurdish community: Our presence in Armenian parliament proves democracy of the country
23:22, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Presence of the representatives of national minorities in the Armenian parliament proves that Armenia is a democratic country.

Newly-elected MP of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) of 6th calling, Knyaz Hasanov, who represents the Kurdish community, told the aforementioned to journalists on Friday.

In his words, the human rights are respected in Armenia.

The representative of the Yazidi community of Armenia, Rustam Makhsudyan, who has also made it to the NA, for his part, noted: ''We must be the carriers of the election program of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and try to be consistent in issues related not only to the national minorities but also the entire Armenian people.''

According to the representative of the Assyrian community, Arsen Mikhaylov, the deputy mandates suppose great responsibility. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
