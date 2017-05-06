News
Saturday
May 06
News
Newspaper: Russia’s Azerbaijani “slap” to Armenia
10:50, 06.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The information, according to which the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Office in Yerevan—the capital city of Armenia—is closing, was officially confirmed on Friday, reported 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper.  

“Officially, it is closing due to Azerbaijan’s veto at the OSCE. (…). This story certainly has numerous legal, procedural nuances.

“However, being more important to Armenia, the fact that Azerbaijan is able to ‘have’ the OSCE Office in Yerevan ‘closed,’ even on formal grounds, is perilous. 

“Expert opinions that the actual ‘patron’ of the closure of the OSCE Office in Yerevan is Russia, which fights against everything Western in the post-Soviet expanse and removes organizations that have any connection with the West—and which did this through Azerbaijan, seems very sound. 

“Moscow, or Moscow and Azerbaijan together, record their another victory aimed against the interests of Armenia,” wrote 168 Zham.

This text available in   Հայերեն
