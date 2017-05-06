US is not going to control Russian ports

Information that the US was going to establish control over the Russian Far East ports because of sanctions against North Korea, is not true, Interfax reported quoting source in Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives.
Earlier it was reported that on Thursday the US House of Representatives passed a bill on further sanctions against North Korea, which provides for the possibility of establishing control over a number of Russian, Iranian, Syrian and Chinese ports in order to ensure that no forbidden cargo reaches Pyongyang.