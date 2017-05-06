News
Armenia to hold brandy festival on Sunday
12:49, 06.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The date and location of the first-ever brandy festival, which is organized by the Fund for Tourism Development in Armenia, is unchanged. 

The event will be held on Sunday, in Tsaghkadzor town, the fund informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The objective of this open-air festival is to increase the international recognition of Armenian brandy, and to advertise it in traditional and new markets.

Leading brandy manufacturers of Armenia will take part in this event, and with individual stands. 

Armenian national cuisine also will be represented at the festival. 

In addition, there will be numerous stands displaying souvenirs, handicrafts, artwork, jewelry, clothing, etc.

A musical show also will take place during the event.

The brandy festival will end with a fireworks display.

Admission to this event is free.

