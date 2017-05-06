Conservatives make strong gains in UK local elections

Theresa May’s Conservatives cruised to a landslide win in local voting, in a foretaste of a potential victory in the U.K.’s June 8 general election that would give the prime minister a domestic boost going into Brexit talks, DW reported.
The far-right, anti-EU party UKIP suffered in local elections, losing 143 seats and keeping just one seat in Lancashire, as the Conservatives won council places at their expense. The Liberal Democrats lost net loss of 38 seats.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "taking nothing for granted" following her Conservative party's good showing in local election results reported on Friday. The party gained control of 11 councils for a total of 28 and added 559 new councilors across England, Scotland and Wales.