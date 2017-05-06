News
Saturday
May 06
News
Armenia President congratulates EU Delegation on Europe Day
13:03, 06.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Saturday visited the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia and congratulated the staff on the occasion of Europe Day. 

During his visit President Sargsyan held a meeting with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of EU Delegation to Armenia; the interlocutors discussed EU-Armenia relations and cooperation. 

As the official launching event of the Europe Day celebrations in Armenia, the EU Delegation is organizing a classical concert with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, with the participation of “Children of Armenia” choir and art schools’ pupils from all the regions of Armenia. 

#Europe4Peace Concert will take place on the same day at 5pm, at the A. Khachaturian Concert Hall in capital city Yerevan. 

Prior to the concert, pupils created topical paintings depicting the EU Member States’ capitals, landscapes, or anything that they associated with Europe and peace. Final selected paintings from all the 98 art schools have been selected by a non-official jury composed of the EU Delegation, Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, and art experts from Armenia. These paintings will be screened during the concert and be exhibited at the lobby area of the concert hall. The exhibition will continue for three days. 

The authors of the selected paintings are invited to attend the concert, as well as to receive their certificates and symbolic gifts from the EU Delegation. Pupils from different musical schools of Yerevan also are invited to the concert.

Europe Day, held on May 9 every year, celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historical “Schuman declaration.” At a speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, the then French Foreign Minister, set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable. 

His vision was to create a European institution that would pool and manage coal and steel production. A treaty creating such a body was signed just under a year later. Schuman’s proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.

