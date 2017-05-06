News
Armenia First Lady to cover food costs of newborn quintuplets, until they are 1 year old
13:31, 06.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

 

YEREVAN. – The First Lady of Armenia, Rita Sargsyan, will take care of the food issues of the quintuplets, which Karapetyan family of Metsamor town had on Wednesday, until they are one year old, informed the office of the First Lady.

These quintuplets, four girls and one boy, were born in a hospital in capital city Yerevan.

The family of these babies lives in a rented apartment. So, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Friday announced that it will allocate a 3-bedroom apartment to the Karapetyan family. 

To note, however, one of the girls of these quintuplets died on Saturday morning.

This text available in   Հայերեն
