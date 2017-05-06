Hungary opens case against European Union

Hungary has filed a claim with the European Court of Human Rights demanding to cancel the ' decision of 2015 on mandatory quotas to distribute refugees, Hungarian Minister of Justice Laszlo Trochani told Die Presse.

According to the minister, the process will begin on May 10. Budapest challenges the decision made by Council of EU Interior Ministers on the controversial quota plan to distribute more than 100,000 migrants from Greece and Italy in the European community, TASS reported.

Budapest objects to the fact that the distribution by quota implies only two types of the countries: those which need to be unloaded from refugees, and those which must accept them.