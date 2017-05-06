News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 06
USD
484.77
EUR
531.16
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
531.16
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Karabakh defense minister conducts lesson on courage at Artsakh State University
14:27, 06.05.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – Along the lines of the events devoted to the forthcoming triple anniversaries in May, on Saturday lessons on courage were conducted at the education institutions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR). 

Senior commanders of the NKR Defense Army also took part in these lessons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, as well as the Education, Science and Sports Minister, Slava Asryan, conducted the lesson on courage at Artsakh State University.

Mnatsakanyan reflected on the key values that form the meaning and message of these triple anniversaries. Also, he stated that the Artsakh defense army continues its triumphant traditions, and noted that the military servicemen of Nagorno-Karabakh will continue dictating the situation and being the main player.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh: Weapons’ exhibition will be held on May 9 in Stepanakert
A procession of the military personnel along the streets of the capital city also will take place on the same day…
 Karabakh to launch new international art project
Arts for Peace! Will kick off on Thursday in Shushi town…
 Karabakh foreign minister visits South Ossetia
Foreign Minister of Artsakh met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Ossetia Murat Jioev...
Artsakh President visits Martouni region
On the same day, President Sahakyan visited the Chartar town and met with the teaching staff of secondary school No 5...
 Karabakh defense minister holds military council session
Discussions were held within the framework of the improvement of the makeup and the administration system of the defense army…
 Artsakh MPs visit tomb of republic’s public figure
The visit took place on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Artur Mkrtchyan’s death...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news