Karabakh defense minister conducts lesson on courage at Artsakh State University

STEPANAKERT. – Along the lines of the events devoted to the forthcoming triple anniversaries in May, on Saturday lessons on courage were conducted at the education institutions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

Senior commanders of the NKR Defense Army also took part in these lessons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, as well as the Education, Science and Sports Minister, Slava Asryan, conducted the lesson on courage at Artsakh State University.

Mnatsakanyan reflected on the key values that form the meaning and message of these triple anniversaries. Also, he stated that the Artsakh defense army continues its triumphant traditions, and noted that the military servicemen of Nagorno-Karabakh will continue dictating the situation and being the main player.