News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 06
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Ombudsman: Karabakh suffered 20 casualties from Azerbaijan shooting, in 10 months
16:07, 06.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Between May 1, 2016 and February 28, 2017, a total of 20 people were killed in Artsakh, from the shots fired by the adversary. 

The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman), Ruben Melikyan, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Saturday. 

“We consider this a very large number,” added Melikyan. “We regularly voice that Azerbaijan continuously allows violations of the ceasefire regime. Our task is to present the situation in an understandable language for the international community, [and] present information about these violations, [and] which we are doing.” 

“In recent months, the border tension was unstable,” added Artsakh’s ombudsman. “But (…) this tension should be used in order to get stronger.”

In his words, their priority is the work towards the human rights violations as a result of the war in April 2016—when Azerbaijan had unleashed a large-scale military aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh, and the respective interim report is published. 

“The important thing here is what we can do, [and] what our mandate is,” noted Ruben Melikyan. “We conducted a fact-finding mission, presented it to the international community, [and] raised the matter. Around 23 cases already have been communicated by the ECtHR [European Court of Human Rights], which is not little.”

The human rights defender of Artsakh added that the material was prepared with international standards, and that human rights activists have used it as information source.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh proposes to conduct investigation into Azerbaijan disinformation
The Artsakh defense army suggested that representatives of international organizations be invited to this end…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continued confidently carrying out its military watch…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 45 times at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response when necessary…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 460 shots at night
But the Artsakh defense army adhered to the ceasefire, for the most part…
 Azerbaijani side fired towards Armenia's Tavush province
In addition, it fired shots also toward Tavush Province of Armenia…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response when necessary…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news