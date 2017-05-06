Four major US TV channels refuses to run Trump re-election campaign ad

Four major American TV channels – ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN – have refused to air an advertisement that lists President Donald Trump's accomplishments during his administration's first 100 days, while blaming the "fake news" media for not reporting on them, Daily Mail reported.
A "fake news" graphic superimposed over the faces of news anchors was cited by CNN, ABC and NBC for not airing the ad.
The networks contend that makes it inaccurate, and ABC said it represents a personal attack. CBS would not comment on Friday on its reasons for the rejection. The
journalists whose faces are seen in the commercial are Andrea Mitchell of NBC, Wolf Blitzer of CNN, Rachel Maddow of MSNBC, Scott Pelley of CBS and George Stephanopoulos of ABC.