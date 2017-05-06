Army general: Armenia-Russia joint troops are ready to neutralize potential threat from Turkey

YEREVAN. – The Armenian-Russian joint troops stand ready to neutralize a potential threat from the Turkish side.
General Andranik Makaryan, commander of the join unit of the these troops, noted the above-said at a press conference on Saturday.
Commenting on Turkey’s statements with respect to setting up a military base in Azerbaijan, the general said, however, that such Turkish threats should not be surprising.
“If there will be a threat from that side, we will stand in the way of the enemy,” added Makaryan. “All this is recorded in the documents.”