Karabakh proposes to conduct investigation into Azerbaijan disinformation
16:45, 06.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The “information” which the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense disseminated on Friday evening—and according to which, allegedly, Armenian intelligence services and special bodies planned large-scale provocations toward Azerbaijani settlements as well as army divisions that are located in the direction of Terter region, but which the Azerbaijani side detected on time and prevented—is another fabrication and is false.  

The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army on Saturday noted about the aforementioned, in a statement. 

“By disseminating such disinformation, the opposing side is unsuccessfully attempting to conceal the cases of fatal outcomes that frequently occur as a result of non-statutory relations within its armed forces,” NKR Defense Army statement also reads. “Furthermore, if the Azerbaijani side has so much faith in the reliability of the information it has disseminated, we propose to invite representatives of international organizations, to conduct an investigation and determine the veracity of the said message.”

