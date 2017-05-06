German Chancellor Angela Merkel supports double strategy towards Russia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized the importance of NATO's double strategy towards Russia in the backdrop of the a new situation in the sphere of safety in Europe.
Merkel noted that the annexation of Crimea and conflict in the east of Ukraine have caused concern in the Baltic countries and Poland, and the situation in Moldova has rose questions in Romania and Bulgaria, DW reported.
According to the Chancellor, it was important for these countries that the NATO alliance has reacted to the events.
Angela Merkel said that on the one hand, Germany is always ready to protect the entire territory of the alliance, on the other hand, the country does not want to break off the contacts with Russia.