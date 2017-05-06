Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.68/$1 in Armenia on Saturday; this is down by AMD 0.09 from Friday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 531.06 (down by AMD 0.10), that of one British pound was AMD 626.84 (down by AMD 0.11), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.31 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 257.12, AMD 19,142.72 and AMD 13,977.79, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Saturday.