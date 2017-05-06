French MP dies while campaigning for Macron

A socialist deputy died after collapsing on stage during a speech at a campaign rally for French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron, said on Saturday, The Local reported quoting a party officials.
Corinne Erhel, 50, was the last to speak at the rally in western France on Friday when she suddenly fell to the ground. She was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
"A member of parliament since 2007, she was fully invested in her parliamentary work, while still remaining close to the people," said socialist President Francois Hollande.