News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 06
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
French MP dies while campaigning for Macron
17:52, 06.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

A socialist  deputy died after collapsing on stage during a speech at a campaign rally for French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron, said on Saturday, The Local reported quoting a party officials.

Corinne Erhel, 50, was the last to speak at the rally in western France on Friday when she suddenly fell to the ground. She was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

"A member of parliament since 2007, she was fully invested in her parliamentary work, while still remaining close to the people," said socialist President Francois Hollande. 

 


 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news