Political scientist: Struggle against international terrorism is CSTO KSOR function

The function of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force (KSOR) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) includes elements of struggle against international terrorism, which supposes that the subunits can be activated in that direction.

Director of the Armenian branch of the Institute of CIS States, political scientist Alexander Markarov told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am, referring to the statement of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on the possibility of activating the Russian bases abroad.

The political scientist recalled that the Russian military base in Armenia, which is an element of security of the republic, at the same time plays a role in the struggle against international terrorism.

“What is the link between ISIS and Armenia? I would like to remind that Syria is not that far, terrorism knowing no borders,” he noted.

“Theoretically, the mentioned functions are enshrined by agreements and all the resources can be used, if needed,” Markarov concluded.