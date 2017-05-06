News
Saturday
May 06
ARF-D calls for citizens to vote for incumbent Yerevan mayor
18:21, 06.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - ARF Dashnaktsutyun will support the ruling Republican Party of Armenia during the Yerevan Council election, reads the statement issued by ARF Yerevan City Committee on Saturday.

“This decision stems from the joint commitment of the two parties to make qualitative changes in the country. We urge our friends and supporters to vote for the list headed by Taron Margaryan on May 14.

Attaching importance to the need for forming the Yerevan Council, the ARF representatives will, for their part, ensure the free expression of will of our citizens in the precinct election commissions.

As we have announced, we are committed to keeping all the key issues of Yerevan in the center of our attention and taking part in their solution to the extent possible,” the statement says. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
