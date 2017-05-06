Świtalski: New Armenia-EU agreement may be ready by Eastern Partnership summit

YEREVAN. - The new agreement between Armenia and the European Union may be ready by the summit of the Eastern Partnership member states to be held in Brussels in November.

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Piotr Świtalski, told the aforementioned to journalists on Saturday, responding to the question of Armenian News – NEWS.am on when to expect the final signing of the Armenia-EU agreement.

In his words, the agreement should now be approved from technical point of view and that is why they are looking forward to November. According to the Ambassador, people involved in this process are doing their best for the agreement to be ready by the Eastern Partnership summit.

Earlier, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated that the framework agreement with the EU doesn’t differ much from the Association Agreement, which Armenia chose not to sign in 2013.