EU Commission issues statement on closing of OSCE Office in Yerevan

Spokesman for High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has issued a statement on the closure of the OSCE Office in Yerevan.

The statement reads as follows:

“We appreciate the continuous efforts of the OSCE chairing countries, Germany and now Austria, aimed at resolving the problems over the formulations that found place in OSCE’s decision on prolonging OSCE Yerevan Office’s mandate. We have shown support in that issue. Reaching an agreement over the prolongation of the mandate is of great importance. The OSCE mission plays a vital role in bringing into life the principles of the OSCE. The European Union is fully committed and supports the activities of the OSCE.

OSCE’s Yerevan Office, which has a great value for the OSCE in general, is now under risk. The Yerevan Office is the last representation of the OSCE in South Caucasus. The EU supports the substantial presence of the OSCE in all the countries of the South Caucasus. The Yerevan Office plays an important role in terms of meeting the needs of its host country, Armenia. The concerns raised by Azerbaijan that the Yerevan Office should not be involved in the processes over the con¹ict have been re¹ected in the formulations of the Austrian chairmanship, while the host country has accepted that solution. The fact that even that gave no results is disappointing. The issue of the formulations that has led to the stalemate situation should not become an obstacle for the prolongation of the mandate of Yerevan Office. We call on the sides to demonstrate extra will for finding a solution to the issue as soon as possible”.