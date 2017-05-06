Nalbandian: Armenia-EU agreement reflects essence and depth of our cooperation (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. - The document initialed with the EU reflects the essence and the depth of the Armenia-EU cooperation.

Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, noted the aforementioned in his opening speech before the concert of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra entitled “Europe for Peace” on the occasion of the Europe Day. The event organized by the EU Delegation to Armenia was held at the Aram Khachaturyan Concert Hall in Yerevan.

Below is the text of the opening speech of the Armenian FM:

“Mr. Ambassador,

Dear friends,

I congratulate you on the occasion of Europe Day and express my gratitide to the EU Delegation to Armenia for organizing this concert.

Since its independence Armenia has built strong relations with the EU, which are based on efficient cooperation and mutual respect.

With the assistance of the EU we have implemented reforms in a number of sectors, most notably in the public administration, justice, electoral system, and many others, that are aimed at the strengthening of the fundamental freedoms and welfare of our society. Many joint programs are still in the implementation stage, while many will be implemented in the future. We highly value people to people contacts and attach great importance to the projects that bring our societies closer.

It is noteworthy that the current year began with a quite intensive European agenda. President of Armenia and President of the European Council announced the end of the negotiation process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in Brussels, in February, and already in March it was initialed in Yerevan. It is a document that reflects the essence and the depth of the Armenia-EU cooperation.

In the coming days, we will endorse the Armenia-EU Partnership Priorities for 2017-2020 that will set new guidelines for our cooperation.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

After the victory over the Nazism in the Second World War, Europe has become a criterion of peace, solidarity and sustainable development anchored on universal values that up to now serve as an example for many. Europe Day signifies exactly this high system of values that we pay a special tribute to by celebrating tonight.

Happy Europe Day!”