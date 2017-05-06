News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 07
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Nalbandian: Armenia-EU agreement reflects essence and depth of our cooperation (PHOTO)
19:55, 06.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The document initialed with the EU reflects the essence and the depth of the Armenia-EU cooperation.

Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, noted the aforementioned in his opening speech before the concert of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra entitled “Europe for Peace” on the occasion of the Europe Day. The event organized by the EU Delegation to Armenia was held at the Aram Khachaturyan Concert Hall in Yerevan.  

Below is the text of the opening speech of the Armenian FM:

“Mr. Ambassador,
Dear friends,

I congratulate you on the occasion of Europe Day and express my gratitide to the EU Delegation to Armenia for organizing this concert.

Since its independence Armenia has built strong relations with the EU, which are based on efficient cooperation and mutual respect.

With the assistance of the EU we have implemented reforms in a number of sectors, most notably in the public administration, justice, electoral system, and many others, that are aimed at the strengthening of the fundamental freedoms and welfare of our society. Many joint programs are still in the implementation stage, while many will be implemented in the future. We highly value people to people contacts and attach great importance to the projects that bring our societies closer.

It is noteworthy that the current year began with a quite intensive European agenda. President of Armenia and President of the European Council announced the end of the negotiation process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in Brussels, in February, and already in March it was initialed in Yerevan. It is a document that reflects the essence and the depth of the Armenia-EU cooperation.

In the coming days, we will endorse the Armenia-EU Partnership Priorities for 2017-2020 that will set new guidelines for our cooperation.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

After the victory over the Nazism in the Second World War, Europe has become a criterion of peace, solidarity and sustainable development anchored on universal values that up to now serve as an example for many. Europe Day signifies exactly this high system of values that we pay a special tribute to by celebrating tonight.

Happy Europe Day!”

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Świtalski: New Armenia-EU agreement may be ready by Eastern Partnership summit
In his words, the agreement should now be approved from technical point of view and that is why they are looking forward to November...
 Aramyan: EU is more advanced, but we are working closely with both EU and EEU
In Aramyan’s words, there is also the political aspect of the EEU membership...
 Lokyan: EU will allocate €1.6mn to create jobs in Armenia border villages
The minister noted that with this amount, they will assist agricultural cooperatives as well as small and medium-sized businesses…
 Hungary opens case against European Union
Hungary has filed a claim with the European Court of Human Rights demanding to cancel...
 Armenia President congratulates EU Delegation on Europe Day
Serzh Sargsyan paid a visit to the delegation, on this occasion…
 European Union to provide € 32 million to Georgia
The Technical Cooperation Facility provides allocation of €100 million to Georgia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news