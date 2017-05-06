Incumbent Yerevan mayor: We have included tourism development in our election program

YEREVAN. - During these four years we have worked in front of Yerevan residents day and night in order to have a better Yerevan, incumbent Yerevan mayor and mayoral candidate Taron Margaryan said at the meeting with voters of Yerevan’s Shengavit district on Saturday.

He also added that this doesn’t mean that the city has no more issues: various issues still remain.

In Margaryan’s words, Karmir Blur, Shengavit and territory of Erebuni Museum are the sites, “which are simply part of our history.”

“We must present our history to the world. We have a large election program aimed at creating convenience so that all the guests of Yerevan can visit these sites and learn about our entire history. We have included tourism and its development in our election program,” he said.

According to the mayor, in the recent years progress has been recorded in almost all the spheres, including garbage collection and street lighting. “We have issues with condominium administration and are going to make a legislative amendment in terms of changing the administration model,” Margaryan said.