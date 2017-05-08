May 8 is World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, according to Calend.ru.
And on May 8, 2017, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent (ICRC) Movement celebrates the 150th anniversary of its humanitarian activities worldwide.
In this connection, the ICRC office in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, released a statement, in which it is noted that more than 7 billion people in the world have their own experiences regarding the Red Cross, or the Red Crescent.
Virtually everyone has either given blood or received first aid tips, or may not have even known that the volunteer who visited them was from the local Red Cross or Red Crescent. About 17 million volunteers and more than 80 million members of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent interact with their families, friends, and neighbors.