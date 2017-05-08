“Macron-,” “Le Pen-style” condoms sold in Paris

On the second round of the French presidential elections on Sunday, condoms in the style of the election campaigns of the two presidential candidates, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, were bought in Paris for €2 each, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
A French company, which manufactures amusing condom packages, had released its special presidential election collection, which is called Erection Presidentielle.
The packages of these condoms are designed in the style of the logos of the election campaigns by the majority of the French politicians that were running for President.
But on Sunday afternoon, when the second round of the voting was still in progress, there were fewer “Macron-“ and “Le Pen-style” condoms left in the kiosks than those of the candidates that had left the presidential race after the first round.