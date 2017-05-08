Politico: Trump-Russia probes can seep into 2018

Investigation of the U.S. Congress concerning Russia's alleged attempts to influence the course of the American presidential elections, could stretch into next year’s midterm election season, Politico reported.
The news agency's interviews with lawmakers involved in the House and Senate Intelligence Committee investigations show there is no consensus on how long they should take. The interviews also show just how politicized these investigations have already become, which threatens to undermine Congress’ chance at determining what did or didn't happen in the 2016 campaign.
According to Politico, recent high-profile investigations into sensitive intelligence issues suggest the Russia probes could take years, not months.
As the news agency stressed, the House and Senate panels are still at the early stages of investigating Russia’s meddling in the presidential election, including potential collusion with Trump’s campaign. The probes have been bogged down by partisan spats, negotiations over witness lists and hearing schedules and a slew of logistical hurdles, to the frustration of many committee members.