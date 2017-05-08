Armenia PM to mark Sushi Liberation Day anniversary by working

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, will celebrate the Sushi Liberation Day anniversary by working.
Karapetyan on Monday told about the aforesaid to reporters while visiting Yerablur Military Pantheon in capital city Yerevan.
When asked whom he will first congratulate on this anniversary, the PM responded, “The members of my family.”
May 8, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the start of the unique operation that liberated Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) town of Shushi, from Azerbaijani armed forces.