More than one million children flee South Sudan violence

More than one million children have now fled South Sudan where escalating conflict is ravaging the country, UNICEF and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency announced.
Children make up 62 percent of the 1.8 million people who have fled South Sudan for refugee camps in neighbouring Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda since civil war began in 2013, the UN children's agency, UNICEF, and refugee agency, UNHCR, said in a joint press release.
“The horrifying fact that nearly one in five children in South Sudan has been forced to flee their home illustrates how devastating this conflict has been for the country’s most vulnerable,” UNICEF’s Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Leila Pakkala said.