WSJ: Pentagon is ready to spend $7.5 billion to expand military presence in Asia-Pacific region
13:26, 08.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Pentagon has reportedly backed a proposal to support U.S. military presence in the Asia-Pacific region with about $7.5 billion in investments to boost infrastructure, exercises, troop deployment and naval assets, TASS reported quoting  Wall Street Journal.

Enhancing U.S. military presence in the region is viewed as an attempt to boost confidence in America’s commitment to the region in response to heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea and in light of President Donald Trump’s shift away from his predecessor’s "rebalance" to Asia policy.

According to the newspaper, the plan, first proposed by Senator John McCain, is supported in principle by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and head of the U.S. Pacific Command Admiral Harry Harris, though details have not yet been developed.

