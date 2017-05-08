News
Armenia Premier honors Karabakh War fallen heroes (PHOTOS)
12:07, 08.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


EREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Monday visited Yerablur Military Pantheon in capital city Yerevan, to pay tribute to the fallen Armenian heroes of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) War. 

Karapetyan laid flowers at the tomb of military commander, war hero and Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, and the graves of numerous other participants in this war. 

Many members of the Yerkrapah (Homeland Defenders) Volunteer Union of Armenia also joined the visit to this military pantheon. 

May 8, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the start of the unique operation that liberated Artsakh’s town of Shushi, from Azerbaijani armed forces.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
