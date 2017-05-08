Armenia Premier honors Karabakh War fallen heroes (PHOTOS)

EREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Monday visited Yerablur Military Pantheon in capital city Yerevan, to pay tribute to the fallen Armenian heroes of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) War.

Karapetyan laid flowers at the tomb of military commander, war hero and Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, and the graves of numerous other participants in this war.

Many members of the Yerkrapah (Homeland Defenders) Volunteer Union of Armenia also joined the visit to this military pantheon.

May 8, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the start of the unique operation that liberated Artsakh’s town of Shushi, from Azerbaijani armed forces.