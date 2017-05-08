News
Świtalski: Closure of Yerevan office will be bigger blow to OSCE itself
14:09, 08.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The OSCE office in Armenia was a vital partner of us.  

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Monday. He noted this reflecting on the forthcoming closure of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Office in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Świtalski noted that they together were funding many useful programs in the country. He stated that, when developing programs, the EU delegation to Armenia was first considering which OSCE countries they could work with, and added that the closure of this office will be a great loss, from the local viewpoint.

Świtalski, however, expressed the hope that the OSCE will continue to implement measures in Armenia because, in his view, the country needs it. But he noted that the OSCE likewise needs it, since the closure of its office in Yerevan will be a bigger blow to this organization itself. 

Also, the head of the EU delegation to Armenia expressed regret that numerous people in Armenia’s capital city will lose their jobs as a result of the closure of this office.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
