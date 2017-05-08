Armenian Defense Minister: Even if Karabakh is unrecognized, it is still a country

Even if Karabakh is unrecognized, it is still a country, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said in an interview with Interfax.

He said the Ministry of Defence is not dealing with negotiation processes. He noted that president's administration and Foreign Ministry will better comment on the prospects of settlement.

“But I noted during the Moscow forum that I am deeply convinced that the conflicts, existing in our region and in the world, in general, do not have a military solution,” Defense Minister added.

Vigen Sargsyan said that the use of force cannot lead to anything, therefore, there must still be negotiations, there must still be peace, there must be a peace agreement.

“We proceed from the fact that there is simply no military solution to the Karabakh conflict. We really hope that Azerbaijan is also well aware of this. We really hope that the people responsible for making decisions in Baku realize that it is very easy to open the door for chaos and really large-scale military actions, escalation in the whole region, which will be very difficult to stop. This will certainly enhance the role of terrorist groups in the region, and the role of extra-regional players will be increased.

You can always open such a Pandora's box, but it will be incredibly difficult to settle the conflict after this. And in this sense, of course, I really hope that Foreign Ministry will manage to find common ground. Although the range of opportunities is very limited.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an unrecognized, but a country, not a conflict. And until a full understanding of this fact, there will be no settlement. Real people live there in de facto independence for already quarter of a century. They are responsible for making the decisions, they form their government on very democratic principles, free elections, and a multi-factional parliament is being formed,” the minister said.