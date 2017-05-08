News
Armenia MOD: Turkey plays negative role in Karabakh issue
17:24, 08.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

By markedly supporting Azerbaijan, Turkey is playing a negative role in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, said Vigen Sargsyan, the Minister of Defense of Armenia, speaking to Interfax news agency.

When asked about whether there is a prospect for an Armenian-Turkish dialogue and a possible respective part by Russia, the Minister noted as follows, in particular:

“We saw Russia’s very positive outlook, when the talks on the avenues for normalization of relations began at Armenia’s initiative. At the time, Moscow demonstrated a very high level of readiness to assist in this initiative. 

“Unfortunately, Turkey yet again did not find the strength in itself to carry out the obligations it had assumed. (…). The respective process is suspended. 

“Today, Turkey has a basket full of its own problems and issues, and it is dealing with completely other matters.

“This notwithstanding, Turkey is playing a negative role in the Karabakh issue, by markedly supporting Azerbaijan (…), which, in my view, changes the dynamics in the region a lot; this poses most serious threats.”

 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
