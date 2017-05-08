Defense Minister: Armenia interested in good relations between Moscow and Tbilisi

Armenia builds its relations with Georgia as with the most ancient country in the region with which we have had a common history and border for thousands of years, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan told Interfax.
“I believe that the axis of interaction between our countries - Armenia, Georgia and Russia - has always played a very important role in this region,” he added.
He said Armenia is painfully perceives any aggravation of relations between Russia and Georgia, “we faced a serious dilemma in 2008 because, on the one hand, we had allied relations, on the other hand, good-neighborly relations, the oldest friendship.”
The defense minister is proud of Armenia’s ability to carry out a balanced policy on the matter.
“We are the most interested party in establishing good relations between Moscow and Tbilisi. I know how Russians treat Georgians, I know how Georgians treat Russia and Russians. I am sure that all existing disagreements will be resolved over time,” he added.