Defense Minister: Armenia interested in good relations between Moscow and Tbilisi
18:03, 08.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia builds its relations with Georgia as with the most ancient country in the region with which we have had a common history and border for thousands of years, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan told Interfax.

“I believe that the axis of interaction between our countries - Armenia, Georgia and Russia - has always played a very important role in this region,” he added.

He said Armenia is painfully perceives any aggravation of relations between Russia and Georgia, “we faced a serious dilemma in 2008 because, on the one hand, we had allied relations, on the other hand,  good-neighborly relations, the oldest friendship.”

The defense minister is proud of Armenia’s ability to carry out a balanced policy on the matter.

“We are the most interested party in establishing good relations between Moscow and Tbilisi. I know how Russians treat Georgians, I know how Georgians treat Russia and Russians. I am sure that all existing disagreements will be resolved over time,” he added. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
