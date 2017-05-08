Armenian Defense Minister: Armenia does not plan to open new bases on its territory

Armenia does not plan to open new bases on its territory, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said in an interview with Interfax.
“At the moment Armenia is definitely not holding discussions on the opening of any foreign base. We have no such request from the Russian side either,” he noted, adding that, however, the Russian Military base 102 in Gyumri is “of great importance.”
“We are working with our Russian colleagues on its modernization and expansion of its capacities. There are concrete topics and directions, where new forms of cooperation may appears a result of our joint work,” the Minister said, meaning the cooperation in sphere of air defense.
Speaking about projects in the sphere of military–industrial complex (MIC) in Gyumri, Vigen Sargsyan noted that he cannot provide details given the specific nature of the activities.