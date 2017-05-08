Armenia President attends official launch of army education program in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on an working visit, on Monday paid a visit to the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies branch in the NKR capital city of Stepanakert, and attended the launch of the TUMO Army program in Artsakh.
Over 200 conscripts from the military units nearby Stepanakert are taking part in this education program, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Sargsyan toured this center, and got familiarized with the further development plans of this education initiative.