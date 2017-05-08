Armenian monastery situated in Turkey a new target of treasure hunters

While plunder of Armenian cultural heritage goes unpunished, Surp Dirtad Monastery in Dogankoy (Tortan) village of Erzincan, Turkey, has been a target of treasure hunters.

Locals are at a loss, since authorities do not do anything despite their complaints about increasing attacks by treasure hunters, Agos newspaper reported.

Speaking to Agos, village residents stated that treasure hunters came to the monastery with pickaxes last week and hunters threatened them with death after they warned the hunters.

Recently, a villager submitted a petition to Erzincan Governor’s Office for demanding protection. The governor’s office replied the petition and stated that the church is under protection since 2005.

In 2005, Surp Dirtad Monastery was registered as an archeological site with the name of “Doğanköy Church”. However, the monastery is about to collapse, since it is not renovated.