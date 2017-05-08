News
EU ambassador hopes agreement with Armenia will be signed in fall
14:59, 08.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski hopes that comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement between Armenia and EU will be ready for signature in autumn.

“Agreement is subject to technical work, experts are verifying all legal and technical aspects,” the EU Ambassador told reporters on Monday.

 The EU is looking forward to implementation of this agreement, and this is the most ambitious agreement between EU and member of the Eurasian Union, he added.

The Ambassador believes it is a new quality in comparison with what EU had in relations with Armenia.

“But, the key is implementation. We should fill the agreement with the substance which will suit the interests of Armenia and the European Union. The agreements offer opportunities, how we use opportunities is up to us. So, we as EU delegation are preparing ourselves to put good substance into this agreement,” he added.

