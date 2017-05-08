News
Monday
May 08
News
EU delegation in Armenia planning to include new areas in cooperation
15:25, 08.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The draft of Partnership Priorities was provisionally agreed between Armenia and EU, the head of EU delegation Piotr Switalski said.

Armenia plays an important pioneering role because it is the first country of Eastern Partnership which negotiated this new type of document, he added.

“I hope quite soon it will signed, but I want to confirm that negotiations were concluded in a very constructive and productive spirit, which is good for the implementation,” Switalski emphasized.

The third important document to be signed with Armenia is the so-called “Signal Support Framework”. This document was submitted to the EU Parliament in the framework of strategic dialogue.

In addition, the EU is working on next action plan for 2017-2018.

“We are planning to include some new areas in our cooperation. EU has invested its resources so far, and we are glad that we are expanding our development assistance,” he said.

Ambassador noted that the most important thing is that these agreements will bring tangible results for ordinary Armenians.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
