EU Ambassador urges Armenia to establish independent anti-corruption body
16:04, 08.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Embezzlement cases were discovered by EU delegation, and this shows that our procedures and verification mechanism work well, EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski said when asked about the recent corruption scandal within the EU delegation.

Asked about the recent embezzlement case, the diplomat said he has nothing to add to a press release that was issued by EU delegation.

However, the EU Ambassador urged to establish independent anti-corruption body, “because it can be very effective and can produces necessary results”. 

The EU ambassador dismissed speculations that this case can affect cooperation between Armenia and EU. Cooperation between EU and Armenia can be made stronger thanks to the joint work of European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and investigative committee of Armenia, he said, describing cooperation as “very close and productive”.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia had informed that member of EU delegation Marine Papyan was detained on April 26, on suspicion of stealing money from the aforesaid funds, and with prior arrangement with several people. She was later charged.

Thirteen people have been indicted on charges of theft from the funds used for carrying out grant programs by the EU delegation to Armenia, assistance to this theft, and forging of documents by a group of persons. Search has been declared for three of these thirteen persons.

The respective criminal investigation is in progress.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
