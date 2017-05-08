Turkey plans to build wall along Iranian border

Turkey is planning to build a wall along its border with Iran as part of measures against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Hurriyet Daily News reported quoting a high-level official.
He said the PKK has six camps inside Iran near the Turkish border.
“There are some 800-1,000 PKK terrorists in those camps. They enter Turkey, carry out attacks and leave,” an official said.
Thus, Ankara is going to build a wall along 70 kilometers of the border near Agrı and Igdir province, “and we will close the rest of it with towers and iron fences. In addition, we are placing lights on the border. ”