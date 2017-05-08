News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 08
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Karabakh president hands over awards on May 8 Triple Holiday
18:09, 08.05.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. –  On the occasion of the Victory Day, the 25th anniversary of the Nagorno Karabagh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi an awarding ceremony took place at the residence of the Artsakh Republic President, where the Head of the State delivered a speech.

For courage and bravery shown during the defense of the NKR state borders and the Motherland a group of the Defense Army and the National Security Service servicemen, freedom-fighters and volunteers were handed in high state awards, president’s press office reported.

A group of devotees having registered outstanding success in different spheres and for services rendered to the Artsakh Republic were awarded as well.

In his speech President Sahakyan underlined that the 9 May Triple Holiday is among the most cherished holidays of all the Armenians and our independent statehood, the holiday that is full of greatest pride and dignity, the holiday that symbolizes our people's endurance and inflexible will, patriotism and devotion, inexhaustible optimism and unshakable faith.

“The May Triple Holiday is a unique message to our entire nation and all of us to remember the Motherland's devotees, continue their unfinished work, do all the possible for consistent strengthening and developing our independent statehood. It requires systematized, united, painstaking work and selfless dedication to serve the Motherland”, stressed the Artsakh Republic President.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Armenian National Assembly chairman Galoust Sahakyan, NKR National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, prime-minister  Arayik Haroutyunyan, defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials participated in the event.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia and Artsakh presidents attend concert in Stepanakert
In the beginning of the event, Artsakh Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan made a report, following which a concert dedicated to the triple holidays took place...
 Artsakh parliament speaker welcomes his Armenian counterpart in Stepanakert
The Armenian delegation left for Artsakh to take part in the solemn events dedicated to May victories...
 Armenian president meets with demobilized and serving soldiers (PHOTOS)
"Today is a memorable day for all of us, since if not this day 25 years ago, we would not only not have an opportunity to sit here but would perhaps have lost Artsakh..."
 Karabakh new village houses to be given to families of martyrs
At the initiative of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia…
 May 8 marks 25th anniversary of start of Shushi liberation
This event was a crucial phase in the Karabakh War…
 Karabakh defense minister conducts lesson on courage at Artsakh State University
Along the lines of the events devoted to the forthcoming triple anniversaries in May…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news