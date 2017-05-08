Karabakh president hands over awards on May 8 Triple Holiday

STEPANAKERT. – On the occasion of the Victory Day, the 25th anniversary of the Nagorno Karabagh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi an awarding ceremony took place at the residence of the Artsakh Republic President, where the Head of the State delivered a speech.

For courage and bravery shown during the defense of the NKR state borders and the Motherland a group of the Defense Army and the National Security Service servicemen, freedom-fighters and volunteers were handed in high state awards, president’s press office reported.

A group of devotees having registered outstanding success in different spheres and for services rendered to the Artsakh Republic were awarded as well.

In his speech President Sahakyan underlined that the 9 May Triple Holiday is among the most cherished holidays of all the Armenians and our independent statehood, the holiday that is full of greatest pride and dignity, the holiday that symbolizes our people's endurance and inflexible will, patriotism and devotion, inexhaustible optimism and unshakable faith.

“The May Triple Holiday is a unique message to our entire nation and all of us to remember the Motherland's devotees, continue their unfinished work, do all the possible for consistent strengthening and developing our independent statehood. It requires systematized, united, painstaking work and selfless dedication to serve the Motherland”, stressed the Artsakh Republic President.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Armenian National Assembly chairman Galoust Sahakyan, NKR National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, prime-minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials participated in the event.