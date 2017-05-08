News
EU ambassador optimistic about visa liberalization with Armenia
17:36, 08.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski called for patience when asked about prospects of visa liberalization between Armenia and EU.

 “I hope when the agreement [partnership agreement between EU and Armenia] is implemented well, it will serve also as an encouragement to move with Armenia to this new stage of visa liberalization, but it will take time,” the diplomat warned.

The head of EU delegation said Armenia was perceived as a very reliable partner during the visa facilitation agreement dialogue.  Attitude of Brussels and EU member states towards Armenia is very positive, and this is a prerequisite to move to a new stage—visa liberalization.

“What complicates the process is of course migration crisis, influx of migrants in Europe which makes several government cautious for opening a visa free travel,” Switalski said. “EU delegation’s position is that the issue should be kept on the agenda, and when the proper time comes, Armenia should be treated as a partner ready for visa dialogue. I am very optimistic about it”.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
