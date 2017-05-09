News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 09
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Researchers produce vodka that does not cause hangover
15:30, 09.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A group of researchers in South Korea have created the world’s first alcoholic beverage which does not cause hangover. 

The respective vodka they invented has been called O2 Lin, and, aside from the traditional ingredients, it includes saturated oxygen, according to L!FE news agency of Russia.

According to experts, the affect that oxygen vodka has on a human body is similar to that of oxygen cocktails. 

This drink helps increase mental activity, refreshes, and leaves a general invigorating effect on the body.  

The main feature of oxygen vodka, however, is the absence of a hangover the next morning.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news