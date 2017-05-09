Researchers produce vodka that does not cause hangover

A group of researchers in South Korea have created the world’s first alcoholic beverage which does not cause hangover.
The respective vodka they invented has been called O2 Lin, and, aside from the traditional ingredients, it includes saturated oxygen, according to L!FE news agency of Russia.
According to experts, the affect that oxygen vodka has on a human body is similar to that of oxygen cocktails.
This drink helps increase mental activity, refreshes, and leaves a general invigorating effect on the body.
The main feature of oxygen vodka, however, is the absence of a hangover the next morning.