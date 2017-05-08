Author of Yerevan coat of arms dies

YEREVAN. - Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan on Monday offered condolences in connection with the death of the author of the Yerevan coat of arms, Albert Sokhikyan.
“I was sorry to hear about the death of distinguished Armenian architect Albert Sokhikyan, who is the author of one of the symbols of the capital—the Yerevan coat of arms. The renowned painter-architect had his unique role in the cultural life of Armenia.
Albert Sokhikyan also had a great input in the formation of the spiritual-cultural image of Yerevan. He was the chief painter of Yerevan in 1993-97. My condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Albert Sokhikyan,” the mayor noted.