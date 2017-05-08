News
Yerevan Council member candidate: Postanjyan and Pashinyan received money for idle talk
19:43, 08.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Leader of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party, Zaruhi Postanjyan, was a deputy of the Armenian parliament for two terms but we heard only talks from her.

Yerevan Council member candidate from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Levon Igityan, said the aforementioned at the meeting with voters of Yerevan’s Malatia-Sebastia administrative district on Monday.

“Together with you we gave our money to her so that she could serve us and do a good job. We gave her about $70,000 during the two terms. Now I am asking: what did we get instead? Nothing but talks, only talks. Working man doesn’t speak,” he said.

Referring to the activity of Yerevan mayor from Yelk (Exit) bloc, Nikol Pashinyan, Levon Igityan said: “He was a deputy one term and received about $36,000-40,000 for his idle talk. They neither created anything nor even put a stone on stone. Now I am asking you: are we fools to enter a shop, give money and not take anything? Or to enter an institute to receive education, give the money and not study?”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
