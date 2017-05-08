News
Armenia and Artsakh presidents attend concert in Stepanakert
20:05, 08.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan along with his Artsakh counterpart Bako Sahakyan and former Artsakh president Arkadi Ghukasyan on Monday attended a solemn event on the occasion of the Victory Day, 25th anniversary of the Artsakh Defense Army and liberation of Shoushi. The event was held in the Culture and Youth Palace of Stepanakert.

In the beginning of the event, Artsakh Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan made a report, following which a concert dedicated to the triple holidays took place.

The event was attended by the leader of Artsakh diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Speaker of the Armenian parliament Galust Sahakyan, his Artsakh counterpart Ashot Ghoulian, Artsakh PM Arayik Harutyunyan, dignitaries from Artsakh and Armenia, as well as guests from the Diaspora and abroad. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
