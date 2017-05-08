Yerkir Tsirani: Don’t be afraid to vote against Armenian authorities

YEREVAN. - Armenians have remained only in a small part of the historical homeland, leader of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot), Zaruhi Postanjyan, stated at a pre-election rally in the Republic Square on Monday.

The main charge of the struggle is against the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), during the governance whereof the last remains of the population will leave Armenia, Yerevan turning into a Muslim city, she added.

“These authorities prosecute Artsakh War heroes. They will ruin the future of our children. That is why we are calling for a liberation struggle. Let’s start from Yerevan.

Those who depend on the authorities and are pressed by them voted for them in the parliamentary election in April. But don’t be afraid to express yourself against them. They will neither be able to do anything to you nor dare to humiliate you,” Postanjyan stated.

Postanjyan also added that the party will hold a rally with bard singer Ruben Hakhverdyan in the Liberty Square on May 12.

Yerevan Council election will be held on May 14. RPA, Yelk bloc and Yerkir Tsirani party are taking part in the election.