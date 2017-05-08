Estonian court sentences Russian national to 5 years in prison for espionage

Estonian court has sentenced Russian citizen Artem Zinchenko to five years in prison for cooperating with Russian intelligence services, Meduza reports.
Zinchenko has lived in Estonia with a residence permit since 2013. According to the Estonian court, he was recruited by the Main Intelligence Agency (GRU) since 2009 and was engaged in collecting information on the deployment of servicemen in Estonia and objects of state significance during the last four years.
Information on the imprisonment of the GRU worker was disseminated in April 2017, but his name wasn’t announced. Zinchenko was detained in early January 2017.